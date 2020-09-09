Ian Macleod Distillers displays poems that reveal themselves over the next 50 years

Ian Macleod Distillers has created a global art installation to celebrate launching a new look for Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky and other brands in its portfolio.

Conceptual artist Jonathon Keats has designed the pieces using a printing technique that will allow the concealed poetry to appear based on exposure to ultraviolet light, with the poems to be revealed over the course of the next 50 years.

The project is inspired by Glengoyne's "unhurried approach" to whisky-making and is a celebration of "slow culture".

Keats said: "Initiatives that take place over a long time, based on gradual change have the potential to reconnect us with nature and our own humanity. This project is an attempt to recalibrate society by providing a new platform for slow culture."

Five poems on the theme of time will hang at the Glengoyne distillery with versions also being exhibited at on-trade venues in New York, Glasgow, Amsterdam and London.

Katy Muggeridge, senior brand manager for Glengoyne, said: "As everything becomes instantaneous, delivered the next day, our appreciation of craft and time is definitely diminishing. At Glengoyne we have always valued the role time can play and its importance to our whisky in creating outstanding flavour.

"That's why for this special rebrand, we wanted to bring the idea of unhurried into a different space, with something that's never been done before."

As part of the rebrand The Glengoyne Collection will move to 100% recyclable and locally sourced packaging. The new identity featuring an updated illustration of its goose, and the new packaging will roll out across the range this month.