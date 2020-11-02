Ian Wright stars in Facebook ad ahead of video-calling Christmas

Facebook has enlisted presenter and former footballer Ian Wright for its Christmas campaign to promote smart video product Portal.

The work, by TBWA\London, shows Wright and his family using Portal to stay in touch over the festive period.

One 30-second spot shows the family playing charades as Wright reminds them of his achievements as a player, while another 15-second film shows him cheating during another game.

The ads aim to show the different features of Portal, including a smart camera, augmented-reality filters and group calling.

Aaron Hoffman, EMEA marketing lead for Portal, said: "Ian and his family are perfect for this campaign. We started with the insight that every family has their own quirks and traditions when it comes to the holidays.

"Families might not all be in the same room this year, but it doesn't mean they can't feel like they are. With Portal, the holidays will still feel like the holidays – just like it does for the Wrights in this campaign."

The work was created by Harriet Russell-Vick and Lauren Buggins, and directed by Benjamin Green through MindsEye. Media planning and buying was handled by Mindshare.

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA\London, said: "I love the way Wrighty and his family show up in this work. This opinion has nothing whatsoever to do with me being an Arsenal lifer – honest.

"The Wrights feel fun, warm and super-connected: all stuff that's imperative for a product that makes families feel closer. And all the more relevant for a year and a Christmas like no other before."