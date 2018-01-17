Babar Khan Javed
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

IBM-Salesforce partnership combines Watson and Einstein for customer service

The latest cross-channel collaboration exposes the industry leaders in enterprise software to their respective audiences.

IBM was named the preferred cloud-services provider for Salesforce, while Salesforce was named the preferred customer-engagement platform by IBM.
IBM was named the preferred cloud-services provider for Salesforce, while Salesforce was named the preferred customer-engagement platform by IBM.

Naming each other as preferred providers, IBM and Salesforce have expanded a strategic partnership that focuses on delivering deeper insights, doubling down on artificial intelligence.

Building on a joint solutions partnership that was announced in March 2017 and serves more than 4,000 customers, the collaboration allows users to automate processes by building custom trigger actions depending on how the artificial intelligence interprets a customer-service call or chat.

The program then offers real-time suggestions for responses to customer queries, with the intention of meeting the mutual goals of the caller and customer-service rep.

Users will also gain access to the cognitive computing power of Watson with the development of IBM Watson Quip Live Apps, a component of a feature that was launched at Dreamforce in November. 

With data integration playing a larger role in improving speed to market and customer experiences, tools that rely on AI for predictive response marketing have grown in prominence.

It is unclear what the partnership means for the relationships Salesforce has with Google and Oracle in the space of cloud services.

This article was first published on www.CampaignAsia.com

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track