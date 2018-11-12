Magda Ibrahim
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Iceland deploys animatronic orangutan as part of anti-palm oil campaign

Supermarket's plan to repurpose Greenpeace film on palm oil's threat was banned by Clearcast.

Iceland: animatronic orangutan is part of Christmas campaign
Iceland: animatronic orangutan is part of Christmas campaign

Iceland has sought to amplify the anti-deforestation sentiment sparked by its "banned" Christmas ad by taking a life-size animatronic orangutan around London.

The seasonal stunt from Taylor Herring launched yesterday with an adult orangutan clinging to a Christmas tree in Coin Street on the South Bank, before heading to Oxford Street and the riverside opposite the Houses of Parliament. 

The animatronic ape is now set to tour Iceland supermarkets throughout November to raise awareness of palm oil’s role in destroying orangutan habitats, with social media messaging delivered using the hashtag #NoPalmOilChristmas. 

This week, Iceland said that Clearcast blocked its plans to use the Greenpeace film "Rang-tan", created by Mother, as its TV Christmas ad. 

The film has been viewed at least 30 million times online, gaining the support of high-profile figures including James Corden and Paloma Faith. 

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said: "Our stranded, distressed orangutan is a stark and potent symbol of the effects of deforestation.

"We are determined to be at the forefront of efforts to guarantee palm oil is not causing rainforest destruction and Iceland will continue to be a driving force until this environmental impact is drastically reduced.

"I am immensely proud of the work our food development team has carried out to create this new Christmas range without palm oil – a celebration of our commitment to end its use before the year closes." 

A team of special effects artists designed and built the animatronic orangutan, which is controlled both remotely and via a specialist puppeteer who has spent years studying the movements of the species. 

Iceland has pledged to eliminate palm oil from all of its own-label products by the end of 2018.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'