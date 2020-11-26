Iceland shuns Leos to create Christmas ad in-house

Iceland's Christmas ad this year has been created in-house and not by its ad agency, Leo Burnett, as the supermarket turns its focus to price and Christmas food.

The ad, which launched yesterday, shows a variety of Christmas food, including goose-fat roasted potatoes, pigs in blankets and roasted parsnips, as well as the price of the items.

It is a move away from the brand films the supermarket has released in recent years. Last year Iceland partnered Disney's Frozen 2 and in 2018 it featured "Rang-tan" the orangutan in a partnership with Greenpeace in a bid to highlight the downsides of using palm oil.

This year the campaign aims to drive a message around value, as Iceland said it is aware that its customer base may have struggled financially in 2020 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The focus on the food and the price allows the core customer to easily identify what they need and budget accordingly," a spokeswoman said.

The work was created by Joseph Gummett, with production handled by Chief Productions.

The majority of Iceland's TV work has been created in-house this year. However, the retailer's head of customer and marketing, Caspar Nelson, said that Iceland continues to work with Leo Burnett.

Iceland appointed the Publicis Groupe agency in April 2019 and tasked it with reconnecting the brand with its core audience.