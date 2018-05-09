Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Icelandair works with national footballers for 90-minute experiences around World Cup

Icelandair, the airline company, is hosting a number of 90-minute football experiences created by the national football teams ahead of the World Cup next month.

The business is marking Iceland's achievement of becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament.

The "Icelandair Team Iceland stopover" activation will be available for all passengers between May and June, and include activities around culture, fitness and well-being.

There is a chance to "learn how to cheer like some of the most passionate fans in the world" by attending a national men’s or women’s team match. Midfielder Birkir Bjarnason is inviting fans to Laugarvatn Fontana where they can "unwind like a pro" in the geothermal baths.

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir has set up a training session with a backdrop of the views of the country; younger passengers could be in with a chance of a 90-minute session at the Breidablik Academy; and player Gylfi Sigurðsson has picked out one of his favourite golf courses in Iceland where passengers can spend time with him to perfect their swing.

The campaign has been created by The Brooklyn Brothers and Íslenska.

Björgólfur Jóhannsson, president and chief executive at Icelandair, said: "We are continually looking at ways to enhance our customer experience and hope that passengers will enjoy time well-travelled this summer through this value-added offering.

"Not only can our passengers find out more about the backstory of this legendary team, but we’ve worked with the players to personally design these experiences, allowing our passengers to follow in their footsteps."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now