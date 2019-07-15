ID Mobile recruits 'Queen of loyalty' Georgia Steel to get unfaithful



Catering to the legions of Love Island fanatics, iD Mobile has recruited reality star and self-professed "Queen of loyalty" Georgia Steele as the face of its "#BeUnfaithful" campaign.

In the spot by AllTogetherNow, Steele, who appeared in series four of Love Island, casts off her "loyal babe" demeanour in light of a £212 saving on her phone bill. It aims to tempt customers into changing their phone network via text message.

This marks the first time iD Mobile has run video-on-demand, podcast and out-of-home advertising. Billboards with taglines including "Ditch 'em" and "Loyalty will cost ya" will appear in Clapham Common and Finsbury Park Tube stations.

"We live in an age where we have more choice than ever before," Lewis Henry, head of customer and marketing at iD Mobile, said. "From online dating to mobile network providers, there have never been more options available to us, meaning loyalty is becoming a thing of the past.

"However, for too long customers have been loyal to the same old network, paying for things they don’t use, getting perks they don’t want or need, and not getting anything back in return. With the new 'text to switch' regulation, there’s now nothing standing in customers’ way of getting the value they deserve."

The campaign bares resemblance to Three’s recent "Ditch and switch", starring Hollywood Walk of Famer Joan Collins as she ghosts EE's Kevin Bacon. Lewis said the similarities are down to the industry-wide change that allows mobile customers to switch networks simply by sending a free text message.

"Although 'text and switch' is a key narrative for us, we’ve taken a different approach and emphasised the value customers can get with iD Mobile, with a strong saving message that aims to give people a reason to switch to us in the first instance," he added.

The work was created by Arthur Harry and Ludo Thomas, and directed by Joe Davenport through AWA.