Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

We're looking for ground-breaking ideas in digital out of home that haven't yet been made. You have the summer to come up with one - but first hear Cannes outdoor president, TBWA's Chris Garbutt, on what "best" looks like.

Got an idea? Enter Campaign and Ocean's digital creative contest by August 24 and bring it to life. 

