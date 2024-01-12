Identity 2024 benchmark: Are you ready?

2024 is a pivotal year for every marketer, as Google begins the deprecation of cookies and unique privacy and data regulations emerge across Europe. These factors are sparking significant changes for advertisers.

Marketers are now facing a crucial moment as they seek to implement alternative identifiers. But how prepared are you?

Have you started planning how to reach your target audiences in 2024 and beyond?

This survey invites you to share your thoughts about the upcoming changes. As a thank you for your insights, we'll share the findings with you. We're combining our research with expertise to guide you throughout this transformative year. We’ll also enter you into our prize draw to win a £500 Amazon gift card.