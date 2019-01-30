Idris Elba realises childhood dreams in Squarespace ads shot by Spike Jonze

Idris Elba gets a shot at achieving his childhood dreams in Squarespace’s new campaign directed by Spike Jonze.

The website-building platform has released two films ahead of the Super Bowl – although, unlike previous years, its ads will not run during the game.

The first spot features a dream-like sequence in which Elba plays out all his childhood career aspirations, from a professional athlete and fighter pilot to a chef and designer. It is set to Que Será, Será to evoke feelings of childlike wonder.

In the second ad, Elba gets help creating a website from his assistant, played by British comedian Lolly Adefope, who pokes fun at him during the process.

The work was created in-house and shot by Jonze through MJZ.

For the past five years, Squarespace has released humorous, offbeat Super Bowl ads. Last year’s campaign, directed by Jonathan Glazer, featured actor Keanu Reeves surfing on a motorcycle. In 2017, the brand won an Emmy for its commercial starring actor John Malkovich, who attempts to claim his eponymous domain name from a less famous owner.