Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Idris Elba realises childhood dreams in Squarespace ads shot by Spike Jonze

Campaign also stars British comedian Lolly Adefope.

Idris Elba gets a shot at achieving his childhood dreams in Squarespace’s new campaign directed by Spike Jonze.

The website-building platform has released two films ahead of the Super Bowl – although, unlike previous years, its ads will not run during the game.

The first spot features a dream-like sequence in which Elba plays out all his childhood career aspirations, from a professional athlete and fighter pilot to a chef and designer. It is set to Que Será, Será to evoke feelings of childlike wonder. 

In the second ad, Elba gets help creating a website from his assistant, played by British comedian Lolly Adefope, who pokes fun at him during the process. 

The work was created in-house and shot by Jonze through MJZ.

For the past five years, Squarespace has released humorous, offbeat Super Bowl ads. Last year’s campaign, directed by Jonathan Glazer, featured actor Keanu Reeves surfing on a motorcycle. In 2017, the brand won an Emmy for its commercial starring actor John Malkovich, who attempts to claim his eponymous domain name from a less famous owner. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019