Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ikea celebrates 75 years with US game experience

Ikea is marking 75 years in the US with a game testing visitors' knowledge on its products.

Ikea celebrates 75 years with US game experience

The "Ikea inspiration experience" in New York and Chicago will take guests into select pages or room settings from its new 2019 catalogue.

Visitors will be able to learn about the history of the brand, including details on how it was set up. There are 75 questions to answer in the quiz.

The activation will also be serving meatballs, the dish that the brand offers in its retail outlets. The experience runs from today until 5 August.

Earlier this year the brand celebrated 30 years in the UK by taking over a Soho townhouse to host house parties.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now