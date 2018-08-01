Ikea celebrates 75 years with US game experience

The "Ikea inspiration experience" in New York and Chicago will take guests into select pages or room settings from its new 2019 catalogue.

Visitors will be able to learn about the history of the brand, including details on how it was set up. There are 75 questions to answer in the quiz.

The activation will also be serving meatballs, the dish that the brand offers in its retail outlets. The experience runs from today until 5 August.

Earlier this year the brand celebrated 30 years in the UK by taking over a Soho townhouse to host house parties.