Ikea creates reading room for customers to pick up a Man Booker Prize longlist book

Ikea is partnering with the Man Booker Prize to create a relaxation reading room at its Wembley store.

The reading rooms will be filled with free novels and designed to encourage people to read at home as a form of relaxation following Ikea’s research, which found more than 10% of Brits have not read a book in the past year, with around 13 million books unfinished.

Visitors can choose from a list of 13 titles that they can read for an hour in-store, and then take home. The space will feature Ikea’s products including reading lamps, armchairs, footstools and bookcases.

Luis Lopez, head of living rooms at Ikea UK and Ireland, said: "The Reading Rooms give us a chance to use our retail space to inspire people to think about the importance of relaxation at home. Reading at home is good for your health and the living room is the perfect, tranquil setting to do so, providing a peaceful haven from the outside world.

"In partnering with the Man Booker Prize we know we are giving people the chance to read the best of this year’s books."

The experience will run from 31 July to 5 August, and has been created in-house.

