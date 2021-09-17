Ikea and DJs Swedish House Mafia to create 'affordable home studio' collection

Ikea is joining forces with electronic music act Swedish House Mafia to design products that will allow people “to create the perfect home studio” for making music.

The new Ikea collection, which will launch in September 2022, will focus on affordable home furniture for producing, playing and listening to music.

Ikea said increasing numbers of people were creating music at home but that their surroundings were not designed with the activity in mind.

The partnership was announced yesterday at the Ikea Festival, a 24-hour live-stream and in-store events showcasing homes and featuring musicians, designers and chefs.

James Futcher, product design leader at Ikea of Sweden, said the collaboration with Swedish House Mafia would “democratise creativity and music production so that even more people can be more creative at home”.

He added: “We want to explore how Ikea, together with Swedish House Mafia, could make the everyday life easier for the many people listening to and creating music. This collection will enable people to create the perfect home studio for an affordable price.”

Swedish House Mafia, which comprises musicians Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, said they wanted “to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh”.

They added: “We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home.

“As artists and producers, we also understand the importance of a home studio set-up and the needs and challenges that many up-and-coming artists and creatives have at home.”