Ikea giant bath toy sets sail to clear rubbish from waterways

Ikea has created two remote-controlled boats that can clear rubbish from waterways to mark the opening of its Greenwich store.

The "Good ship Ikea", by Mother, looks like a bath toy that the retailer sells and is sailing along Deptford Creek in south-east London this week.

Ikea has partnered Creekside Education Trust in Deptford to create an "educational experience for local families". People will be able to "captain" the boats remotely and the rubbish collected will be used to build a sculpture to be featured at the Greenwich store.

The activation is built with Orca technology, allowing the boats to collect up to 20kg of rubbish at one time. Once the experience is over, the boats will be donated to sustainability charity Hubbub.

Helen Aylett, Ikea Greenwich store manager, said: "Ikea is committed to playing a key role in the community and the ‘Good ship Ikea’ is just one of many ways we are demonstrating this.

"In partnership with Creekside Education Trust and Hubbub, we are taking on the important issue of plastic pollution with a playful activity and encouraging children and families to join us in cleaning up the local area."