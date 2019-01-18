Gurjit Degun
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ikea to host series of in-store sleep events

Activation is part of retailer's latest campaign encouraging people to have a good night's sleep.

Ikea to host series of in-store sleep events

Ikea is hosting a series of in-store events to help the nation sleep better.

In partnership with The Sleep School, a clinic that helps people improve their sleep, the brand is hosting tutorials on how to get a "glorious" night of sleep.

The "Ikea family big night in" sessions will include calming drinks and offer advice on how to relax and breathing tips. There will also be a "sleep pod" where customers can learn about how they can achieve quality sleep.

In addition, stores are offering a "pillow pairing" – speed-dating-style events where people can pick out the best pillow for them.

The activity is part of Ikea's latest TV campaign, created by Mother, called "Tonight is to sleep".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now