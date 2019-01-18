Ikea to host series of in-store sleep events

Ikea is hosting a series of in-store events to help the nation sleep better.

In partnership with The Sleep School, a clinic that helps people improve their sleep, the brand is hosting tutorials on how to get a "glorious" night of sleep.

The "Ikea family big night in" sessions will include calming drinks and offer advice on how to relax and breathing tips. There will also be a "sleep pod" where customers can learn about how they can achieve quality sleep.

In addition, stores are offering a "pillow pairing" – speed-dating-style events where people can pick out the best pillow for them.

The activity is part of Ikea's latest TV campaign, created by Mother, called "Tonight is to sleep".