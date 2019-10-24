Ikea hosts Swedish Santa Lucia celebrations

Ikea will be hosting a Swedish-style Santa Lucia celebration in honour of its heritage.

A candlelit procession will help visitors get into the spirit of the festivities. In the UK, the Christian feast day known as Saint Lucy’s Day isn’t often celebrated, but it is one of Sweden’s biggest festive traditions.

Guests will be get to sing traditional songs, drink mulled wine and food available will include saffron buns, meatballs, herring, potatoes, cabbage, crispbread, cheese, gingerbread and boiled ham.

Events will take place on 12 December, one day before the official Saint Lucy's Day.