Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ikea hosts Swedish Santa Lucia celebrations

Winter festival will have choir singers and Swedish food buffet.

Ikea: Swedish-inspired festive food
Ikea: Swedish-inspired festive food

Ikea will be hosting a Swedish-style Santa Lucia celebration in honour of its heritage.

A candlelit procession will help visitors get into the spirit of the festivities. In the UK, the Christian feast day known as Saint Lucy’s Day isn’t often celebrated, but it is one of Sweden’s biggest festive traditions. 

Guests will be get to sing traditional songs, drink mulled wine and food available will include saffron buns, meatballs, herring, potatoes, cabbage, crispbread, cheese, gingerbread and boiled ham.

Events will take place on 12 December, one day before the official Saint Lucy's Day.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now