Ikea hosts UK-wide music, food and design event virtually and in-store

Ikea will be hosting a 24-hour virtual event dedicated to celebrating life at home.

"Ikea festival" will begin at 7am on 16 September. The virtual festival can be attended online and will feature music artists, chefs and designers. Stores across the UK will be supporting the festival by hosting events from 16-19 September.

Set in everyday locations, the festival is turning living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and gardens into virtual stages for the performances and experiences.

Artists and DJs including MØ, Kanis, Niki and Masego will perform concerts and sets from their homes and studios.

Designers and Ikea collaborators, including Virgil Abloh and Ilse Crawford, will give makeover inspiration and share what’s inside their home.

Chefs including The Pasta Queen (Nadia Caterina Munno) and Paul Svensson will host cook-offs and share healthy, no-waste recipes. There will also be a preview of Ikea's new gaming range.

A live stream will show what's happening in real-time in Ikea locations including the factory floor in Zbąszynek, Poland and the prototype shop in Älmhult, Sweden.

The online events are free to attend and will take place in more than 100 homes across more than 50 countries. In the various room settings, guests can reflect on what's important to them in their homes.

Rosheen Forbes, commercial activities and events leader at Ikea UK & Ireland, said: "The Ikea Festival is a new kind of experience we want to bring to customers around the world – celebrating, connecting, and engaging with life at home.

"By opening the homes of some of the world's artists, designers, DJs and chefs, we hope this gives new inspiration for how we use and spend time in our most intimate spaces. We want the festival to spark a conversation on how to live a more sustainable and affordable life at home, as well as a few surprises along the way."