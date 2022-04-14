Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

'Let play unwind your mind' has been made by Mother.

Ikea is encouraging adults to use play to boost their wellbeing, creativity and mood. 

“Let play unwind your mind” by Mother depicts a woman, stressed with work and then irritated by her boyfriend, who turns their dining table into a ping pong table. 

The woman decides to take a break from work to play a game and, as she becomes enthralled by it, she begins to relax. As the game continues, the table lengthens and the woman is transported into a playful tunnel, where she leaps along a row of mats in front of her. 

Then she flies through a world of drawings to land on a hopscotch grid and finally jumps back into her living room with her boyfriend and daughter.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, said that mindfulness activities are usually thought of as yoga or meditation. However the brand’s research shows that a more effective way to achieve a calm state can be through play.

“The host of benefits range from stress relief, to improved relationships and increased creativity,” Anthony said.

The ad has been directed by Alaska through Iconoclast. It breaks today (18 April) and will run across TV and cinema. It will be supported by radio, podcasts and digital media. Ikea is also planning a range of in-store activities. 

Anthony added: “We understand the importance of play on our wellbeing. It's not just for kids, but adults too. All too often, life can get on top of us and we forget that making time for fun can help. 

“It's why we believe, the more you play, the better you feel, and this is at the core of our new campaign, ‘Let play unwind your mind’. We want to encourage as many people as possible to discover the benefits of play and see for themselves how it can help to improve everyday life at home.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Promoted

April 14, 2022
How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022