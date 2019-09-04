Ikea and Sonos unveil immersive theatre experience

Ikea and Sonos have launched an immersive theatre experience featuring their Symfonisk speakers for visitors to explore how sound impacts emotions.

"The sound affect", running for four days from 27 September, is a walk-through experience that revolves around sounds designed to have a "transformative effect" on perceptions of spaces within the experience. Each space was designed to represent a specific part of the brain.

When guests arrive, Ikea scientists will escort them to a laboratory space filled with speakers. The room has been designed to activate the body and mind of participants by triggering all five senses so they will "gently slip into a collective subconscious state".

Light and sound will be used to bring an interactive brain stem to life and a cast of surreal characters will interact with participants to heighten emotions. Throughout the experience, a soundscape of ambient beats, spoken word and sounds from nature will be delivered via Symfonisk speakers.

Finally, visitors will return to the lab and scientists will bring them back to "reality" with an experience designed to leave them feeling fresh and enlightened.

Guests can then relax in a lounge and take a picture in a photo booth. A café and bar will be open to the genral public.

The experience will take place at Phonica Records in Soho. It was created by Mother and is being delivered by theatre company Les Enfants Terribles.

Steven Dolcemaschio, director of brand activation at Sonos, said: "This partnership combines our two companies’ shared passion, values and expertise to bring great sound to the many.

"We're excited for the public to experience 'The sound affect', which will hopefully bring people closer to what sound and light means to them in their own space. We recognise the importance of sound and its profoundly positive effect on life at home."