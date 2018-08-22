Ikea turns knitting party into enchanted fairground in new product-focused campaign

"New wonders can come out of the blue", created by Mother, launches today and will include a trio of 20-second TV and cinema ads that each feature Ikea’s blue Frakta carrier bag as a magical device from which new products emerge.

The first, Spinning cups, depicts three elderly ladies enjoying a spot of knitting, when a trolley loaded with afternoon tea rises out of the bag, before the tea set transforms into a fairground teacups ride. It was directed by The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff.

The other two spots will follow between now and October. The films will be supported by the launch of an updated "New at Ikea" hub on the UK website, along with social and CRM activity.

The campaign marks a shift in the retailer's marketing strategy, by focusing on new product innovation as a broad theme. Previous campaigns have focused on a specific room of the house - such as the bedroom, living room or kitchen – using creative storytelling to profile Ikea's credentials in that area.

An Ikea spokeswoman said the change of approach reflected the changing behaviour of shoppers, who are moving away from using Ikea's physical catalogue in favour of a more digital experience. The new web hub is therefore designed to effectiviely showcase new products from Ikea and provide inspiration to shoppers.

Ikea's UK strategy will act as a global test for the retailer on how best to carry out marketing away from the catalogue.

Laurent Tiersen, Ikea UK and Ireland marketing manager, said: "When it comes to revamping your home, you don’t always need a complete style overhaul. In fact, it’s often the little new things that can make all the difference.

"At Ikea, we believe that even just one small new change transforms our everyday lives at home in wonderfully unexpected ways."