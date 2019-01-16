Ikea turns nightclub into fantasy dormitory in new campaign

Pyjama-clad revellers turn up at a hip nightclub, which turns out to be full of comfy beds, in Ikea’s latest campaign.

Created by Mother and directed by Juan Cabral through MJZ, "Tonight is to sleep" runs on TV, video-on-demand and in cinemas in 90-, 60- and 20-second cuts from today. It is supported by CRM and social content.

The "club" features bartenders serving hot herbal teas as though they are cocktails, while a truck outside offers bowls of Cheerios and toast kebabs. Towards the end of the spot, as the participants are tucked up and ready to drift off, a sheep appears on the balcony, bursting into glitter as it jumps off.

Meanwhile, Ikea has partnered Dr Guy Meadows, co-founder of The Sleep School, to provide its employers with training on the science of sleep and develop a new online resource, the Ikea Sleep Hub, that offers guidance on how to get a better night’s sleep.

Laurent Tiersen, UK and Ireland marketing manager at Ikea, said: "The pressures of modern living place great focus on our waking lives, but we often neglect the importance of a good night's sleep – a lack of which can fundamentally impact our daily lives both physically and emotionally.

"The aim of this new campaign is to change how we prioritise the importance of getting a good night’s rest in an effort to get people to really understand that 'Tonight is to sleep'."