Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ikea turns nightclub into fantasy dormitory in new campaign

Cosy venue features bartenders serving herbal tea and food truck dispensing Cheerios.

Pyjama-clad revellers turn up at a hip nightclub, which turns out to be full of comfy beds, in Ikea’s latest campaign.

Created by Mother and directed by Juan Cabral through MJZ, "Tonight is to sleep" runs on TV, video-on-demand and in cinemas in 90-, 60- and 20-second cuts from today. It is supported by CRM and social content.

The "club" features bartenders serving hot herbal teas as though they are cocktails, while a truck outside offers bowls of Cheerios and toast kebabs. Towards the end of the spot, as the participants are tucked up and ready to drift off, a sheep appears on the balcony, bursting into glitter as it jumps off.

Meanwhile, Ikea has partnered Dr Guy Meadows, co-founder of The Sleep School, to provide its employers with training on the science of sleep and develop a new online resource, the Ikea Sleep Hub, that offers guidance on how to get a better night’s sleep.

Laurent Tiersen, UK and Ireland marketing manager at Ikea, said: "The pressures of modern living place great focus on our waking lives, but we often neglect the importance of a good night's sleep – a lack of which can fundamentally impact our daily lives both physically and emotionally.  

"The aim of this new campaign is to change how we prioritise the importance of getting a good night’s rest in an effort to get people to really understand that 'Tonight is to sleep'."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Promoted

January 14, 2019
AGENCY
Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Promoted

January 10, 2019
OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

January 10, 2019