Ikea's first Christmas ad tackles 'home shame' during festivities



Ikea takes an irreverent look at festive hosting in its first-ever Christmas ad campaign.

Created by Mother London, the spot features a couple who are expecting guests for dinner but become racked with "home shame" when they survey their cluttered living room. A host of inanimate objects then come to life, performing an original grime track that taunts them about the state of their flat.

In the end, the couple silence the imaginary critics by sprucing up their home with Ikea products, with a toy dinosaur even complimenting their efforts.

The film was directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ and the track is voiced by grime MC D Double E. Vizeum is the media agency.

Ikea will launch the campaign tonight (8 November) during Gogglebox on Channel 4, with additional activity across outdoor, press, CRM, social media and PR. The brand will also host in-store events to show customers how to get their homes ready for the festive season, with virtual-reality makeovers and Christmas "treetorials".

Sarah Green, marketing manager for the UK and Ireland at Ikea, said: "[Our ad] was born from the common feeling that, along with the seasonal joys, a lot of us feel a looming sense of dread when it comes to hosting others, with many of us feeling ashamed of our homes over the Christmas period.

"We believe that every home can and should be worthy of a get-together and that, with a little imagination, some clever products and ideas, there’s no reason not to be proud to invite your nearest and dearest over. This campaign aims to inspire us all to get our homes party-ready and ‘silence the critics’, once and for all."