I'm A Celeb evictees confess to naughtiness in Tesco tactical ads

Tesco has launched a series of tactical ads around ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! that feature the contestants leaving the reality show confessing to a perceived act of naughtiness from their time in the castle.

The work, which is part of the retailer's festive campaign "No naughty list" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, is the first time that a brand has appeared fully integrated within the show. A Tesco Tannoy replaces presenters Ant and Dec to reveal what is under the cloche.

The ads launched during the show last night, with evictee Ruthie Henshall confessing to pretending to be homesick so she could get a cuddle from fellow contestant Vernon Kay "about 36 times".

A Tesco Tannoy then appears with comedian Asim Chaudhry declaring there is no naughty list this year, echoing the message of the supermarket's Christmas campaign.

Neesha Taneja, content lead at MediaCom, said: "The extraordinary speed, agility and collaboration between Tesco, ITV, MediaCom and our partners at Somethin' Else has resulted in a truly contextual and humorous partnership which is a brilliant extension of BBH's work on the 'No naughty list' creative idea."

The work was created by Ben Kerr and Mark Rivers at Somethin' Else, and directed by Rosie Gaunt-Mathieson through Somethin' Else. They worked alongside MediaCom and in partnership with BBH.

Claire Heys, creative partnerships and content director at ITV, added: "Tesco's brilliant I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here partnership is pretty much as fast paced as you can get. These ultra-reactive creatives will follow all of the most talked-about moments from the series as they happen, and we're pleased to be working alongside Tesco for a third consecutive year."