Imagination boosts senior team with new chief strategy officer

Tom Gray will be generating new business for the agency.

Imagination has appointed Tom Gray as chief strategy officer. Gray will support the agency's chief executive Patrick Reid, the global leadership team and the strategy team as the business grows and evolves.

Gray has been a consultant with Imagination for the past few months, helping to develop Imagination's new positioning and offers while working with teams across the network to deliver global projects and grow the client base.

In his new role he will be generating new business for Imagination, along with developing capabilities in-house and through partnerships, and embedding creative tools and methodologies. He will also accelerate Imagination's culture of independent creativity.

Gray joins Imagination from deep tech start-up FocalPoint Positioning, where he has been vice-president of product marketing since December 2019.

Prior to this, Gray was at Fahrenheit 212, where he started as innovation director in 2016, before adding head of idea development to his role and then exiting as director in 2019. He helped to grow the European business, working with clients Ikea, Audi, HSBC and Diageo.

He previously spent almost eight years at Imagination from 2009 to 2016.

Gray is also an associate of the Business Design Studio at Imperial College, London, where he completed his MBA.

Reid said: "We are delighted to be able to turbocharge our strategic offering with the appointment of Tom Gray. Tom's core area of experience and expertise with start-ups and business growth is perfect for us, our clients and the market at this time."

