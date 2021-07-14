Imagination promotes Richard Hannah to UK managing director

Imagination has promoted Richard Hannah to UK managing director. Hannah will report to chief executive Patrick Reid and oversee all client and business needs for the UK, focusing on driving growth in Imagination's core offers of consulting, destinations, content and live.

In his most recent role as client services director, EMEA, Hannah has been instrumental in winning and delivering programmes of work for a diverse range of new clients, including Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola, Turkish Airlines and, more recently, Visa and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Initially joining Imagination 17 years ago, Hannah was an account director working on projects for Jaguar Land Rover and Ford North America before moving to focus on new business development. In 2010 Hannah began consulting in the construction sector, before returning to Imagination in 2014.

Hannah will be supported by the senior management team, which includes new appointments from within the business – Georgina Crichton as director of operations, Christophe Castagnera as head of strategy and Matt Rose as head of live production.

Patrick Reid, chief executive, Imagination, said: "Richard Hannah and his senior leadership team will be responsible for expanding and diversifying the UK business through new and existing growth opportunities in our four core offers, creating world-class experiences for our clients.

"He will also focus on the development of our people, attracting new talent and shaping our culture. Richard has been an invaluable asset to Imagination over the years, and I'm excited for the future of the UK business with Richard at the helm."

This series of appointments follows the recent hiring of Tom Gray as chief strategy officer.