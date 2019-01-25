Shannon Moyer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Immediate Media strengthens events division with Upper Street buyout

Immediate Media eyes growth and development opportunities in events.

Tom Bureau: chief executive at Immediate Media
Tom Bureau: chief executive at Immediate Media

Immediate Media, which publishes the Radio Times and Cyclist magazines, has acquired Upper Street Events to help grow its events division.

Paul Byrom, former managing director of Upper Street, takes on the role of live events managing director and reports to Immediate’s group managing director Andy Marshall. Upper Street’s chief executive Julie Harris and chief financial officer Mark Kerswell are departing the business.

Upper Street will relocate its 45 staff from Islington to Immediate Media’s Hammersmith office.

Upper Street produces more than 15 events a year in the UK, including the London Art Fair, The Cycle Show and The London Cruise Show. Immediate plans to invest in these special interest categories to increase audience engagement across its brands.

Tom Bureau, chief executive at Immediate Media, said: "The acquisition of Upper Street Events is a further step in Immediate’s multiplatform transformation, complementing our strategy of focusing on special interest content and communities. We see significant opportunities for growth and development in the events space, both in the markets Upper Street already operates in and with our portfolio of market-leading brands."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now