Immediate Media's Tom Bureau becomes PPA deputy chair

Tom Bureau, chief executive of Immediate Media, has been named deputy chairman of the PPA.

A board member and part of the executive committee since 2012, Bureau will support the chairman, currently TI Media chief executive Marcus Rich.

In January 2020, Bureau will then become chairman, while Rich will take on the deputy chairman role.

Bureau succeeds James Tye, chief executive of Dennis Publishing, who had been deputy chairman for four years. Tye will remain a board member at the PPA.

Immediate Media launched in 2011 and publishes magazines including Top Gear, Cycling Plus and Girl Talk.

Rich said: "As vast change continues to shape publishers’ businesses right across the breadth of the PPA membership, Tom’s knowledge, support and guidance will be invaluable in ensuring that the PPA continues to evolve not only to meet the demands of its members, but to move the dial on the issues that really matter to them."