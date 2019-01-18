Shannon Moyer
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Immowelt and Google top YouTube's 2018 EMEA advertising rankings

Table uses organic and paid views, as well as watch time and audience retention.

Immowelt: German real estate portal came top
Immowelt: German real estate portal came top

Google’s viral Home Alone tribute featuring Macaulay Culkin has landed second spot on the 2018 YouTube EMEA ads leaderboard, behind a four-minute film for German real estate portal Immowelt.

An algorithm that factors in both organic and paid views, as well as watch time and audience retention, has ranked ads across YouTube to discover the top 10 ads of 2018 in EMEA.

Immowelt managed to beat Google's effort with an epic narrative depicting the search for larger living spaces through the ancestor of the main character, Eddy.  

Spain’s "Alex y Julia" spot for lager brand Estrella Damm was number three, with more than 10 million views.

This was followed by Nike's controversial ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, created by Wieden & Kennedy, and the Turkish Airlines collaboration with The Lego Movie.

Two UK Christmas films made the cut, with John Lewis & Partners’ Elton John spot at number six and Sainsbury’s "The big night" at number seven.

Work from Clash of Clans, YouTube Music and Samsung made up the remainder of the table.

Top 10 YouTube ads in EMEA 2018

Brand Video full title Uploading country
1 Immowelt Hör auf deine innere Stimmo! #fuerimmo | Vollversion | immowelt.de Germany
2 Google Home Alone Again with the Google Assistant US
3 Estrella Damm "Álex y Julia", con Michelle Jenner, Oriol Pla y Dani de la Torre. Estrella Damm 2018 Spain
4 Nike Nike - Dream Crazy US
5 Turkish Airlines The LEGO Movie Characters present: Safety Video - Turkish Airlines Turkey
6 John Lewis & Partners John Lewis & Partners Christmas Ad 2018 - #EltonJohnLewis UK
7 Sainsbury's The Big Night | Sainsbury's Ad | Christmas 2018 UK
8 Clash of Clans Clash of Clans: Hammer Jam! Finland
9 YouTube Music YouTube Music: Open the world of music. It's all here. US
10 Samsung Galaxy Note9: Fortnite Supply Drop South Korea

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 16, 2019
Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Promoted

January 14, 2019
AGENCY
Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Promoted

January 10, 2019
OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

January 10, 2019