Imperial Tobacco retains BBDO for global advertising

Account is led by Proximity in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Cigarette advertising: banned in many countries
Omnicom’s BBDO has retained the global advertising account of British cigarette group Imperial Tobacco after a review run by Oystercatchers.

The business covers all of Imperial Tobacco’s international cigarette brands, which include Davidoff, JPS and Parker & Simpson.

It is led by Proximity's office in Düsseldorf, Germany. A spokesman for Imperial Tobacco confirmed the incumbent had retained the business, "subject to agreement of contract".

The account does not include advertising for e-cigarette brand Blu, which is owned by Fontem Ventures, part of Imperial Tobacco’s parent company Imperial Brands.

Tobacco brands are banned from advertising in many countries and face restrictions in most others. Last autumn, rival company Philip Morris International launched "Hold my light", a campaign featuring its own corporate brand, encouraging smokers to enlist friends and family to help them quit.

