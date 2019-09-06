Imperial Tobacco reviews global ad account

Imperial Tobacco is reviewing its global advertising account.

The British cigarette company has worked with Omnicom’s BBDO network since 2014. The account is led by Proximity’s Germany office, which is repitching.

The review spans all of Imperial Tobacco's international cigarette brands, including Davidoff, JPS and Parker & Simpson.

Oystercatchers has been assisting the company on the process and final pitches are scheduled for next week.

Imperial Tobacco reported revenues of £30.5m for 2018, up from £30.2m in the previous year. However, it has recently faced pressure from shareholders to sell some brands to cope with the decline in smoking in Western markets, according to the Financial Times.

An Imperial Tobacco spokesman confirmed the review.