In-house Agency of the Year 2021: OLIVER for the Guardian

OLIVER is responsible for The Guardian’s creative studio and has worked with the brand since 2016. In 2021, its major campaigns focused on Covid-19, the Guardian’s 200th anniversary, the relaunch of the newspaper’s Saturday magazine and COP26.

OLIVER met the challenge of creating a brand campaign around the bicentenary which didn't feel overly self-congratulatory, head-on. The result was a celebration of the history and the impact of 200 years of progressive journalism, and which importantly talked to the challenges which lay ahead. The team created a campaign positioning the Guardian as one of the world's original challenger brands, born from a need for facts, challenging journalism and new ideas, and which remains as strong now as it did back in 1821.

The Guardian’s Saturday magazine launch campaign was based around the playful question ‘Forgotten how to Saturday?’ The team presented the Guardian’s new publication as a way for readers to rediscover the excitement, spontaneity and potential of the weekend ahead, based on ideas inspired by the Guardian’s award-winning journalism. The campaign was fun, surreal and aesthetically distinctive, standing out online, out-of-home and at the cinema and helped attract thousands of new subscribers.

Talent retention has been impressive, with over half the team having been in place since 2016. Judges said the team produced purpose driven and impactful work, with a simple message that brought out the brand’s values, with the agency recognising pain points and creating solutions.

Silver: OLIVER for U-Studio

The unique partnership between Unilever, OLIVER and its parent company The Brandtech Group (formerly You & Mr Jones) means that U-Studio continues to go from strength to strength. It is one of the largest in-house teams in the world with 21 sites and over 500 people. The UK team is at the forefront of driving growth, innovation, performance and creativity, scaling this across the 21 U-Studio global network.

Through U-Studio, Unilever benefits from access to best-in-class, future-facing tech to continually evolve its marketing ecosystem.

Following the success of 2020, where U-Studio saw 45% growth, the UK team continues to thrive in the post-pandemic world. It has adopted hybrid working patterns to mirror and best meet its clients' needs, enabling the delivery of highly effective and fame-driving campaigns for over 80 of Unilever's brands.

