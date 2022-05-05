Staff
In-house Agency of the Year 2021: Oliver/U-Studio

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is Oliver/ U-Studio, UK.

U-Studio, Unilever’s in-house creative agency, was set up in partnership with Oliver in 2016. It has been named Campaign’s Global In-House Agency of the Year for the second year running. Judges said Oliver is a "very impressive agency, doing great purposeful work".

U-Studio stood shoulder to shoulder with Unilever through the onset of the pandemic and has helped Unilever embark on a rapid transformation programme for a changed world. U-Studio’s in-house model offers scale, resilience and flexibility underpinned by world-class technology. It has evolved its marketing ecosystem to serve Unilever brands while supporting industry-leading initiatives to drive environmental consciousness and equity, diversity and inclusion. 

Using proprietary methodologies, U-Studio implemented new tech-led capabilities and ways of working, raising creative standards and helping Unilever’s brands stand out in culture. Its powerful, purpose-led initiatives for brands like Rexona and Matey have tackled important societal issues with insight and creativity.

Oliver has also helped boost Unilever brands’ social commerce prowess and bolstered expertise across beauty, ecommerce, influencer marketing and creative automation, leading to a record-breaking year in awards. Now offering more services to Unilever’s brands than ever before, U-Studio is defining what in-house agencies can really achieve, and reaching a greater number of consumers, faster and more effectively.

Silver: Creative X, Meta, US

