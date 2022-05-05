Independent Agency of the Year 2021: Rethink

Rethink was established in 1999, and has offices in Toronto, New York, Montréal and Vancouver. It achieved its best year on record in 2021, by focusing on people, product and profit and setting ambitious targets. By building a solid culture, the agency has thrived during one of the most challenging years in business. It achieved this by reinforcing its key values – to lead with respect, to be relentless and to pursue what’s rewarding, producing work that has resulted in global recognition for both its creativity and its effectiveness.

With an average client relationship of seven years, Rethink has trusting and supportive relationships with its clients. Its work across 2021 included campaigns for Heinz, Ikea and Decathlon. It engaged with 40 new brands across 27 clients, with one third organic growth and the remainder new clients for the agency.

Focusing on a people-first culture has also been key to the agency’s success, with the introduction of "No Meeting Monday" – a way to ensure no one has to work and build decks on the weekend. Another initiative is "Advocacy Days", which encourages employees to get involved and give back to the community. Every staff member gets paid days for certain activities, such as attending a protest, for volunteer work or to mentor students.

Silver: Amplify, UK

Bronze: Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada

Shortlisted:

Imagination, UK

Manifest, UK

Special Sydney, Australia

St Luke's Communications, UK

Uncommon Creative Studio, UK