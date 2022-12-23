Promoted
Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

How do creatives - wherever in the world - address the new client imperative to produce ideas that do more than get noticed?

Today, clients want more from advertising than attention - they’re after measurable results in sales and market share. 

This new imperative changes the perspective and approach for creativity, the fuel of marketing, and leads creatives to seek a new level of inspiration. 

How do they go about it? We asked five internationally-spread creative leaders from the Worldwide Partners global network of independent agencies how they prime themselves and their teams to answer these new demands and produce commerce-grade creative.

In this film, we dig into the processes, mindsets and styles of these five creatives - with seven Cannes Lions among them - and ask:

  • How they find creative inspiration
  • How they get beyond the brief
  • And, crucially, how they create brand impact within the new commercial imperative

Featuring(in order of appearance):
Guto Araki, chief creative officer, R&R Partners, Las Vegas (awards: Cannes Lions, Clios and The One Show)
Emerson Braga, chief creative officer, Propeg, Brazil (awards: six Cannes Lions - one gold; New York Festivals; The One Show; Eurobest and El Ojo de Iberoamérica)
Shery Thomson, creative director, Union Direct, Edinburgh (awards: 55 for marketing effectiveness in the past seven years; Marketing Society Scotland’s Agency of the Year three times)
Frans McCabe, founder, Rosbeef!, Paris (awards: Les Agences de L’Anneé Independent Agency of the Year, Clio shortlist)
Sam Kent, associate creative director, TMW Business, Winnersh, UK (awards: regional agency award 2022; finalist B2B MarTech Awards)

