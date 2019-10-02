Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
The Independent's campaign aims to promote 'agenda-free' journalism

Activity continues newspaper's call for a second referendum on Brexit.

Independent: uses handwritten messages

The Independent has launched a campaign encouraging people to join its subscription platform ahead of the People’s Vote's Let Us Be Heard march.

Spanning press, digital and social media, the digital campaign, by Hey Human, aims to position The Independent as the UK’s free-thinking news platform through focusing on the "unheard voices" of Brexit – those whose views and opinions have not been heard in the mainstream media.

The work shows people holding handwritten views, opinions and stories on branded boards, showcasing the need for unbiased journalism during today’s fake news epidemic.

"There has never been a greater need for agenda-free and trustworthy journalism, which invites conversation instead of offering rhetoric," Katrina Broster, head of consumer marketing at The Independent, said.

"Brexit has proved one of the most divisive issues of our time and, regardless of how people voted in the referendum, we believe that everyone deserves a say on the final deal. Hey Human’s campaign will remind readers of the unique USP of The Independent by providing a platform for the unheard and unexpected voices and opinions of Brexit." 

The Independent is set to have a presence at the Let Us Be Heard march on 19 October, with staff handing out blank placards and providing mobile banner-making stations for the public.

A branded front-of-march banner will also be held by a selection of The Independent's journalists, with subscription teams on hand to sell packages to attendees.

Liz Richardson, managing partner at Hey Human, said: "The Brexit debate has left the nation divided, with people pigeonholed as either one thing or the other. In reality, people’s beliefs are far more nuanced. 

"This campaign is not only about championing the balanced view The Independent always strives to offer; it’s about giving a voice to the real people whose views and opinions have not yet been heard."

Through its subscription platform, The Independent Premium, the newspaper is championing the need for a second referendum. Its Final Say initiative includes a petition (with 1.3 million signatories since its launch last summer) calling for a second vote on Brexit.

