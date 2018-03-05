Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Industry broadly backs Unilever chief on 'trust warning' to digital platforms

Keith Weed's speech at the US IAB Annual Leadership Meeting in California last month has been given enthusiastic support by some marketers - but the impact it will have on the industry has been called into question.

Industry broadly backs Unilever chief on 'trust warning' to digital platforms

The Unilever chief marketing and communications officer (pictured) used his speech to warn that it would invest only in "responsible platforms that are committed to creating a positive impact in society" and pull its spend from "platforms or environments that do not protect our children or which create division in society, and promote anger or hate".

Mastercard’s chief marketing officer, Raja Rajamannar, said Weed was right to be willing to remove money from platforms that damaged his brands. But he added it was not the role of advertisers to be the "conscience keeper" of digital platforms. "I would not go and say: ‘Facebook, you’ve got to do this, you’ve got to follow in a particular way’," he said. "That’s their business – it is up to me to either accept or reject their practices, and to protect my brand in the process at any cost."

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, executive director of customer, marketing and M&S.com at Marks & Spencer, said he was "fully supportive" of Weed’s position. "We can no longer dissociate the context within which brands communicate from what their message is," he added.

Trust has become a "business imperative" for brands, according to Michael Wall, global chief executive of Mother. He, too, said that he believed Weed was "right to push for an acknowledgement and change in behaviour from these platform owners".

Josh Krichefski, MediaCom’s UK chief executive, said Weed’s comments "didn’t come as a surprise". He added: "This is a cross-industry issue and every stakeholder in it needs to continue to take responsibility and work together to make sure digital advertising does what it should do." 

Elsewhere, however, another media agency boss, who did not wish to be named, dismissed the significance of Weed’s speech. He suggested that, despite the heft of Unilever and Procter & Gamble, SMEs were a more significant source of growth for Facebook and Google, and these businesses often didn’t care about issues such as brand safety. 

He added that the impact of the speech made by P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard at the same event a year ago meant Weed needed to be seen to act. However, when asked about Weed’s speech by Campaign, two top UK marketers at food and drink businesses said they were unfamiliar with its content, suggesting it has yet to make the same waves.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

March 05, 2018

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
A sense of belonging themes in the past two month's best TV ads

Promoted

February 28, 2018

A sense of belonging themes in the past two month's best TV ads