Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Industry employees anxious and unmotivated to return to office, survey finds

Staff well-being needs to be greater priority for businesses, Nabs says.

Anxiety: many do not feel ready to return to office
Anxiety: many do not feel ready to return to office

The ad industry is facing a major slump in employee motivation due to the Covid-19 crisis, according to a Nabs survey. 

The organisation conducted a poll of more than 500 industry employees on their job status, working challenges, pressures and coping mechanisms. The results point to a greater need for businesses to prioritise the well-being of staff, Nabs chief executive Diana Tickell said. 

When asked what they were struggling with the most during lockdown, 57% of respondents cited a lack of motivation and drive, while 52% said it was anxiety. Only 6% of employees said they were not struggling with any well-being issues. 

Additionally, just 12% of participants said their company’s approach to the Covid-19 crisis had focused on employee well-being. 

Managers are also seeking more support from their employers – 43% said they wanted additional help to better manage their teams and cope with the increased emotional challenges among staff. 

As many businesses prepare to reopen offices, 61% of employees said they felt a return to the workplace would be unsafe or increase their anxiety. However, working at home is also presenting challenges, with 51% reporting suffering from physical problems due to at-home working and 48% saying they are not getting enough exercise.

Despite these challenges, the majority of employees said they wanted more flexible working in the future. Eighty-eight per cent want to work from home more and 48% were keen for more flexible start and finish times to support their transition back to the office. 

However, 76% were missing the spontaneous conversations, rapport and social aspects of work. Only 16% said they never wanted to return to the office again. 

Tickell said: "We’re at a critical juncture as an industry. Now’s the time to rebuild and recalibrate our culture. Businesses must look after employee well-being, giving them flexibility, autonomy, trust and freedom.

"We need open and empathetic leadership and communication to create this culture. In doing so, we’ll give our employees the confidence to come back into work."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Driving commerce: the power of meaningful content

Driving commerce: the power of meaningful content

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Promoted

July 08, 2020
"We need to humanise technology before it dehumanises us"

"We need to humanise technology before it dehumanises us"

Promoted

July 07, 2020
Has COVID-19 left CPG consumers price sensitive and more digitally engaged?

Has COVID-19 left CPG consumers price sensitive and more digitally engaged?

Promoted

July 06, 2020