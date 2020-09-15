Inferno founder Tim Doust sets up consultancy focusing on growth and pitching

Inferno founder Tim Doust has set up a consultancy that works with businesses to help them grow, as well as assisting agencies with pitching for new accounts.

He is joined by brand strategist Robin Jaffray to make up the company called R&D. The pair have been working with brand and agency start-ups that are taking the next step in their growth.

R&D will also work as a new business consultancy that focuses on pitch coaching, new-business strategy and agency selection.

It is currently working with agencies Impero and Organic, as well as a new yacht brand.

Doust left FCB Inferno in 2018, 18 years after he founded Inferno with Frazer Gibney. Later that year he joined Pablo as its chairman.

He said: "Having experienced starting, building and selling a successful agency, I want to help others do the same. R&D does just that, bringing together our industry experience, hands-on approach and highly developed IP to help creative businesses and brands alike.

"By getting to know our clients' teams and businesses personally, we avoid the one-dimensional, condescending input that businesses so often receive - and offer relevant, practical advice that works for our clients. We ask ourselves, what we would do if we were you."