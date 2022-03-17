Daniel Farey-Jones
Influencer Charlotte Crosby rapped by ad watchdog

ASA names and shames reality TV star for failing to flag ads on her Instagram.

Crosby: 7.6 million followers on Instagram
The Advertising Standards Authority is naming and shaming influencer Charlotte Crosby for “repeatedly failing to flag ads on her Instagram”.

Crosby, who came to fame in the reality show Geordie Shore, has been added to the ASA’s public list of non-compliant social media influencers.

An ASA spokesperson said: “We prefer to work with influencers and brands to help them stick to the rules, but Charlotte Crosby has repeatedly failed to be upfront and clear when her social media posts are ads.

"It’s not difficult: be upfront and clear when posts and stories are ads. If this doesn’t bring about the changes we expect, we won’t hesitate to consider further sanctions.”

Such sanctions have included being named in ads run by the ASA to amplify public awareness of influencers who have broken its rules.

Crosby’s name will be on the webpage for three months and she will be subject to a period of enhanced monitoring spot checks. She joins other recently named and shamed influencers such as Scott Timlin and Amber Gill.

Crosby has 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

