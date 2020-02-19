Arvind Hickman
Added 38 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Influencer engagement rates have plummeted, but it's 'not a bad thing'

Change is result of Instagram's move to hide 'likes' in some markets.

Instagram: decision to hide 'likes' disproportionately impacts 'mega-influencers'
Instagram: decision to hide 'likes' disproportionately impacts 'mega-influencers'

Influencer engagement rates have nosedived in the past year, particularly among those with larger follower bases. The drops are being driven by Instagram’s move to hide "likes" – and one expert believes it’s not a bad thing.

On average, influencer engagement rates have plummeted by 10% in the period, according to new research by influencer analytics tool HypeAuditor.

In the UK, engagement rates dropped between 5% (for influencers with followers of 5,000-20,000) and 21% (for those with more than a million followers). The other categories had engagement rate declines in the mid-teens (see third chart, below).

HypeAuditor chief executive Alex Frolov told Campaign sister title PRWeek that the drops are being driven by Instagram’s decision to hide "likes", which disproportionately impacts "mega-influencers" who benefit from what he calls "'like' momentum".

"Celebrities and influencers benefited from 'like' momentum, meaning a user may 'like' their post because they see a high 'like' count and join in," Frolov said.

"Getting rid of this mob mentality reduced the engagement influencers have on their content."

In the UK, where "likes" were not hidden, the engagement rate of "mega-influencers" increased marginally compared with other countries where "likes" were hidden (see above).

Another factor impacting engagement is rising popularity of Instagram Stories versus Instagram's feed.

Marketers have regarded engagement rates as an important metric of an influencer campaign’s success, because it provides an indicator of whether an audience is interacting with the activity.

In reality, engagement rates can easily be artificially inflated if influencers buy "likes", comments or use comment pods.

Ogilvy UK head of influence Rahul Titus told PRWeek that he has noticed a drop in engagement rates across a lot of influencer work for clients in the past year and the overall findings of the HypeAuditor study ring true.

"I’m not convinced it [the decline] is as high as this report, but we are seeing it and it varies by sector and type of influencer. It’s something that has been going on for a while now," Titus said.

The categories with historically higher rates, including food, travel and beauty, have "self-corrected" the most, bringing them closer to the average across the industry, while categories with typically lower engagement rates have dropped more marginally. Titus has noticed drops of between 0.5 and 1.2 percentage points across different categories.

‘Not a bad thing’

Titus said the drop in engagement rates is "not a bad thing", because he believes using vanity metrics to determine success is poor practice.

"Influencer marketing should be measured by business outcomes and not campaign outputs," he said. "I don’t understand what all of the panic is about, to be blunt. We’ve always tried to get our client to move away from vanity metrics such as 'likes', comments etc.

"This drop has not affected a lot of our clients as much as this industry seems to be reacting to it."

Titus added that Ogilvy encourages clients to focus on the role influencer marketing plays in the broader marketing mix, rather than as a channel in isolation.

He explained: "It’s about taking influencer marketing away from being a silo, where you are looking at engagement rate as a metric for success, to influence being an integrated channel, where you are looking what impact influence is driving, [whether] it is sales or an increase in brand uplift or consideration. Those are more important metrics."

As influencer marketing grows up, Titus believes measurement has to become more consistent with mature marketing channels.

In other words, focus less on vanity metrics – such as the engagement rate – and more on business outcomes.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020