Influencer marketing: time to grasp the opportunity?

From evolving approaches to influencer marketing to upcoming opportunities in 2023, we’re after your expertise. Why? To help navigate a path to success during an economic downturn.

Through this survey (below), we would like to gain a deeper understanding of how you are adapting to challenging times. What are your biggest 2023 priorities and how are you switching up your media and marketing investments - if at all?

We’re also keen to hear your views on performance marketing versus longer-term brand-building, and which channels will deliver return on investment.

As a thank you for your time and expertise, we’ll enter you into a prize draw for a £250 John Lewis voucher. To enter, please just submit your details at the end of the survey, and good luck!

This survey will only take a few minutes to complete, and we appreciate your time and insight.

