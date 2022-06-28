Influencer vs celebrity: how to choose?

With influencer marketing set to hit £16bn this year and celebrities more willing (and available) than ever to collaborate with brands, marketers face an interesting challenge. Who to choose - and how to choose?

Increasingly, the decision to work with people of influence is becoming one of marketers’ earlier considerations, rather than the last.

“It’s an amazing change,” says Crystal Malachias, global growth and development director at talent and influencer marketing agency ITB Worldwide. “They’re now involving agencies much earlier on as they see the valuable effect of building this type of awareness over time.” It’s also a reason why brands from FMCG, auto, finance, TV, charity and retail including Danone, Audi, HSBC, hayu, Shelter and Specsavers met over a Campaign lunch to hear what ITB experts had to say.

The important thing, Malachias and her ITB colleague, head of client services Sarah Erickson, told the brands around the table, is to be strategic: ascertain the objective at the outset and then to match the type of talent you use accordingly.

Agencies are able to advise on who might be the best fit, with deep knowledge of who is about to hit the zeitgeist, who might be passionate about a brand category, or who is making a comeback. For brands, it’s about being clear on the desired outcome, whether it be an education task for a niche community or the need for broad-reach appeal.

Why celebrity?

“The one question we get asked a lot is not ‘why influencers?’ but ‘why celebrities?’” Malachias reveals. Influencer marketing has exploded and feels like a less risky, less expensive step for many brands.

But, in fact, celebrity partnerships may be more relevant and valuable than marketers realise. “Celebrities are still sexy, they’ve got that visibility and recognition,” Erickson says. “They can often speak to multiple demographics at the same time, which is not something you can always get with influencers.”

Plus, she adds, brands see a boost in sales of around 4% when a famous face is involved with a campaign.

This audience appeal and scale of reach, along with a sales filip, are not the only factors that celebrity endorsement brings. There’s also the ability to build hype and fame, creating a buzz around the campaign which creates its own PR value and sharability in earned media. Celebrity interviews will add further reach and awareness. And then there’s the scope for merch.

Modern celebrities are usually keen to play a part in the development of the creative which can bring its own pzazz and add to a campaign’s authenticity. “Sometimes the most surprising [collaborations] are the most brilliant. When Snoop Dogg landed in Just Eat, it was amazing!” notes Malachias. And Erickson points to how authentic that brand’s current partnership with Katie Perry appears. “The ad looks just like one of her music videos.”

Useful to note: since Covid, celebrities have been much more willing to pick up the phone for conversations about brand endorsements.

Why influencers?

Such creative involvement by a hugely famous celebrity may, inevitably, require a long and flexible lead-time - and is just one of the reasons why a brand might choose an influencer instead.

But there are plenty of others too. Lower costs make this route a more feasible option for some brands, particularly those which are social-first.

But influencers are not only for smaller brands: in fact, they can reach large, highly engaged communities. It’s also possible for brands to take a more targeted approach when using influencers rather than celebrities, and to have a more focussed narrative, along with more and varied outputs.

When it comes to content, influencers are often referred to as creators for good reason. Most will bring their own ideas and style to the content they make for brands, devising creative that resonates with the audience they’ve built while landing the brand message.

Clearly, influencer content is tailor-made for sharing across social platforms and is also prime creative for both paid and organic amplification.

But one of the other key benefits of using influencers over celebrities is the chance to experiment, Malachias says. “A lot of brands are doing ‘test and learn’ – they want to see how to stretch a budget.

“It’s education. The great thing about influencers is they’re getting first-hand information from your consumers: it’s your own focus group in a way.”

What’s your story?

Whichever route a marketer chooses, there are “3 Ps” that any campaign should be looking to achieve, Malachias advises: “Performance, Perception and Passion”. And the principles that will get you there - and to bear in mind while creating any sort of content? “Connection, continuity, access and education.”

The choice between celebrity and influencer cannot be made in isolation, Erickson concludes; the brand objective and the story you want to tell have to be integral to the decision.

Ultimately, when working with whatever type of talent, “our aim,” Malachias says, “is to help marketers build brands, change perceptions, grow passions and emotion, increase memorability and create long-term customers.”

Brand marketers around the table:

Cordelia Linacre, senior brand manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK;

Vince Lawson, head of integrated consumer marketing and brand experience, Danone;

Vicky Norman, marketing strategist, Specsavers Optical Group;

Dom Dwight marketing director, Taylors of Harrogate;

Sarah Mayall, head of brand marketing, HSBC;

Stefan Doering, senior global brand marketing director, Aveva;

Thomas Armstrong, director of insights and strategy, Campari;

Ounal Bailey, global brand director, Britvic Soft Drinks;

Helen Saul, senior marketing manager, Shelter;

Kristy Venables, head of national communications, Audi;

Lisa Wakefield, VP brand and creative, hayu.