Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Influencers persuade one in four Brits to buy products, says Golin research

One in four Brits have bought a product as a direct result of social influencer recommendations - but 42 per cent called for content providers to curb the fake news and offensive opinions, according to research from Golin.

Golin's research findings on influencer impact on buying decisions
Golin's research findings on influencer impact on buying decisions

The research — conducted on behalf of Golin by Toluna among 1,500 consumers aged 21-60 years old — found British consumers are not put off by sponsored posts by content producers, with one in five keen to be on the receiving end of product recommendations.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of consumers said they understood the need for influencers to make money, 25 per cent felt that sponsored content was fine so long as it was well balanced, and 20 per cent actively liked it when influencers recommended products.

So-called 'real-life' influencers were three times more likely to engage consumers than celebrities and journalists. Influencers, who range from YouTubers recommending video games to bloggers promoting beauty products, appeal to consumers for a variety of reasons, the report said. The top three traits that entice consumers are influencers who are genuine, who have real expertise and who are relatable.

But 42 per cent of consumers expressed concerns about insidious troll culture, sending a clear signal to brands and influencers who ignore fake news and potentially offensive content. The point backs research reported by PRWeek earlier this year that found a lack of regulations around influencer marketing was damaging for society.

Will Cooke, Golin's executive director of strategy and innovations, said: "Many brands still consider follower numbers to be a key metric for their influencer marketing programmes, however it’s increasingly evident that consumers are far less engaged or indeed prompted to purchase by influencers with massive reach.

"Instead they favour ‘real life’ and honest influencers, or those who are relevant to their lives and values. The most important thing to UK influencer audiences is honest experience, it’s no longer about polish and false perfection."

This article was first published on www.prweek.com

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi