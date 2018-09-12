Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Initiative dislodges Carat from £20m LV= media account

Insurance brand LV= has appointed Initiative to handle its £20m media planning and buying duties after a decade with incumbent Carat.

Initiative dislodges Carat from £20m LV= media account

Initiative emerged as the winner from a shortlist of four, made up by Carat, Mindshare and The7Stars.

Nick Whitnell, head of marketing for LV= General Insurance, and Ben Ralph, head of direct marketing for Life & Pensions, ran the pitch process.

They said: "Initiative has the right mix of resource, culture and expertise to be a great partner for LV= and they will definitely help us compete in what is a very aggressive market place and ensure we push the brand to the next level."

LV='s marketing is ultimately handled by Heather Smith, who was promoted to managing director of the Direct business in June from chief customer officer but retained responsibility for digital and marketing and was involved in the media review.  

The review was handled by MediaSense and did not affect creative agency Designate’s relationship with LV=.

LV= appointed TH_NK last year to advise the brand on its digital transformation strategy.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

September 12, 2018

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

September 11, 2018

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away