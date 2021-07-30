Initiative promotes Netherlands CEO Léonie Koning to EMEA president

Léonie Koning has been named president of Initiative for the EMEA region. Koning is the first woman to occupy this position and will remain in her role as chief executive of Initiative Netherlands.

The role had remained unoccupied since Richard Morris was promoted from UK chief executive and EMEA president of Initiative to be UK and Ireland chief executive of parent company IPG Mediabrands in March 2020.

Koning has worked for Initiative for more than 15 years, joining as director of strategy and planning in 2006 before becoming managing director for nearly eight years. She became Netherland CEO in 2016.

Amy Armstrong, global chief executive of Initiative, said: "Koning's strategic foresight and relentless focus on client satisfaction made her the perfect fit for this leadership role. I am excited to witness her lead steering Initiative's next chapter of growth and success for the EMEA region."

Koning added: "I am honoured that I can take the next step within this wonderful and successful agency group and in my personal career. Initiative devotes its time worldwide to create cultural velocity for brands, which is about finding the right connection with the consumer in culture to drive relevance.

"For the EMEA region, I will be committed to sharing learnings about cultural velocity and thus building successful communities, but also implementing new products and tooling together with our talented EMEA team in London. In addition, further shaping our DEI policy is high on my agenda with international training courses, workshops and a mentoring programme.

"It is very special to me that I will be doing this from Amsterdam and that I will remain chief executive of the Netherlands together with managing director Eva Hollander and our experienced leadership team here."