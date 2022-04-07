Shauna Lewis
Initiative UK appoints inaugural chief investment officer

James Temperley takes on the new role.

James Temperley was previously head of partnerships at Initiative
Initiative UK has appointed James Temperley as its first chief investment officer.

Temperley was previously head of partnerships and has worked for the IPG Mediabrands' agency for more than 20 years.

In his new role, Temperley will lead media buying at Initiative and creative partnerships for their clients. He will oversee the investment of clients' media budgets and lead a cross-media team.  

Initiative's clients include Lego, NatWest Group, Carlsberg and Deliveroo.

“James’ leadership has been instrumental in the recent growth of both our business and the services we offer to our clients," Initiative UK and Ireland chief executive James Shoreland said.

“The creation of this role is a demonstration of the increasing scale of our business and the way James helps our clients navigate the complexity of the ever-evolving media landscape.”

Temperley said: “Initiative has been on an incredible journey, and I look forward to continuing our growth trajectory. 

“As a team, we are constantly evolving to match the ever-changing media landscape. I believe that our media partners are at the centre of culture in the UK and we create phenomenal partnerships between them and our clients.”

