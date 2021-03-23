Initiative UK launches health division and appoints Richard Springham as MD

Interpublic media agency Initiative UK is launching a dedicated division to support clients within the health sector, which will be led by Richard Springham as managing director.

The new offering, called Initiative Health, follows the summer 2020 introduction of Initiative Health in the US, with the launch helping it deliver these services on a global scale.

This new division brings together its media expertise and strategic vision and will offer services for health clients globally.

Springham joins from his role as managing director at Four Health Media, part of Four Communications Group, which he joined in 2016 as account director and digital lead. Prior to this, he was a sales director at Haymarket Media Group for one year. His new role at Initiative Health will begin in June 2021.

Springham will report to the chief executive of Initiative UK, James Shoreland, who was promoted in November 2020.

Shoreland said: "We have grown rapidly by helping clients take the initiative in culture. Health is probably one of the most culturally relevant areas of our lives now, so being able to bring our capability into this specific category is both a natural and significant step for our business. Richard is the perfect person to lead the way and we are incredibly excited for the future of Initiative Health."

In February Initiative landed an £8m Bupa media account as its first new-business win since Shoreland's appointment.