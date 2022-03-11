Initiative UK recruits new MD from Mindshare

Initiative UK has hired Sharon Dhillon as managing director, who is set to start at the media agency in May.

Dhillon will be joining from Mindshare UK where she has spent the past 20 years, most recently as chief client officer.

She was promoted from client partner to chief client officer in February 2021 and was responsible for leading, managing and supporting the client leadership department as well as upholding strong relationships with clients.

Ford, Unilever, Chanel, Land Rover/Jaguar, Volvo, Facebook and Dyson are some of the brands Dhillon has worked across throughout her career.

Alongside her day job, Dhillon has also developed a programme to support parents who are transitioning back into the workplace.

Dhillon has come full circle with the appointment, as she began her career with Initiative UK as a planner in 2000.

James Shoreland, chief executive at Initiative UK&I, said: “Initiative’s growth has been fuelled by the brilliance of our people working with some of the very best brands. To have someone of Sharon’s calibre joining us illustrates our commitment to continue that growth.”

Dhillon added: “Initiative has experienced phenomenal growth over the past couple of years and I’m excited about working with James Shoreland and his brilliant leadership team to help shape the next era for the company.”