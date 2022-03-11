Charlotte Rawlings
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Initiative UK recruits new MD from Mindshare

Sharon Dhillon joins the media agency in May.

Initiative UK: Dhillon will be joining from Mindshare UK
Initiative UK: Dhillon will be joining from Mindshare UK

Initiative UK has hired Sharon Dhillon as managing director, who is set to start at the media agency in May.

Dhillon will be joining from Mindshare UK where she has spent the past 20 years, most recently as chief client officer.

She was promoted from client partner to chief client officer in February 2021 and was responsible for leading, managing and supporting the client leadership department as well as upholding strong relationships with clients.

Ford, Unilever, Chanel, Land Rover/Jaguar, Volvo, Facebook and Dyson are some of the brands Dhillon has worked across throughout her career.

Alongside her day job, Dhillon has also developed a programme to support parents who are transitioning back into the workplace. 

Dhillon has come full circle with the appointment, as she began her career with Initiative UK as a planner in 2000. 

James Shoreland, chief executive at Initiative UK&I, said: “Initiative’s growth has been fuelled by the brilliance of our people working with some of the very best brands. To have someone of Sharon’s calibre joining us illustrates our commitment to continue that growth.”

Dhillon added: “Initiative has experienced phenomenal growth over the past couple of years and I’m excited about working with James Shoreland and his brilliant leadership team to help shape the next era for the company.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Things to inspire and inform

Things to inspire and inform

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

March 09, 2022
How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

Promoted

March 08, 2022
Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Promoted

March 04, 2022