The Inkey List creates gamified product discovery pop-up

Skincare brand The Inkey List is hosting a Covent Garden pop-up where visitors can learn about its products in a gamified way.

Open for 10 days through to 27 March, the pop-up on James Street has an educational focus that encourages visitors to learn about their skin's needs and The Inkey List products.

Upon arrival, guests can sign up for a The Inkey List account and open a QR code scanner function synced to the live event. Products have been spread across the zones – clean, hydrate, treat, moisturise and SPF – and have QR codes that can be scanned so visitors can build their bespoke skin recipe.

Games can be found in each zone. In clean visitors are tasked with answering a series of skin product-related questions with either true or false, placing their answers on a magnetic wall.

In the treat zone, large images help visitors to analyse specific skin issues and they can place a magnet into a graph that is charting visitors' main concerns. Guests also have the chance to win prizes if they can correctly identify in the fastest time that day the order in which a spectrum of Inkey products should be applied.

A locked box is located in moisturise and people have the opportunity to win a year's supply of their Inkey recipe if they can guess the four-figure combination.

Finally, guests reach the scalp area where they can find out about the range of Inkey scalp treatments. Downstairs there is an Inkey studio space where the brand can host press and influencers.

The Inkey List has hosted talks, one-to-one sessions and used the studio for Instagram lives. There is also a private consultation booth where 30-minute slots can be booked with the Inkey team to talk through an individual's skincare.

After completing a journey through the activation, guests should have a full online basket of Inkey products. Purchases can be made directly through the website app and those that spend £20 or more while still at the pop-up will receive a free tote bag and free delivery.

The staff-led experience uses a combination of Inkey's in-house experts and brand ambassadors.

The exterior of the pop-up was inspired by Inkey's brand world with its simple monochromatic style with pixelated glitches. Black and white are used throughout the experience with each zone having a hero colour.

Hot Pickle delivered the project and worked with Inkey's in-house team to create the artwork used throughout.

Esther Hadley, senior account director, Hot Pickle, told Campaign: "We are delighted to be working with Inkey to launch its first pop-up store in the heart of London's Covent Garden.

"The experience blends the world of physical and digital – with immersive and interactive experiences around the store, and the opportunity for consumers to build their own skincare profile unique to their needs via their mobiles and the help of Inkey experts."