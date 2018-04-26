Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Innocent brings TV ad to life with dance performances

Innocent, the smoothies brand owned by the Coca Cola Company, is creating a series of dance performances to bring its latest TV ad to life.

The work, created by experience agency Sense, will feature choreographed artists replicating the film by Mother, which shows a woman dancing through a water fountain. The brand is using the campaign to promote its Super Smoothies range.

The activation takes place on 26 and 27 April in Granary Square, Kings Cross, London and Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester.

Heidi McDonald, Innocent Super Smoothie brand manager, said: "We want to show people the boost of energy our Super Smoothies give you, but it was important to us to do that with something tangible that lives in the real world, and not just a TV ad."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now