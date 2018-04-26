Innocent brings TV ad to life with dance performances

The work, created by experience agency Sense, will feature choreographed artists replicating the film by Mother, which shows a woman dancing through a water fountain. The brand is using the campaign to promote its Super Smoothies range.

The activation takes place on 26 and 27 April in Granary Square, Kings Cross, London and Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester.

Heidi McDonald, Innocent Super Smoothie brand manager, said: "We want to show people the boost of energy our Super Smoothies give you, but it was important to us to do that with something tangible that lives in the real world, and not just a TV ad."